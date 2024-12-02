Pro-Iranian militias rush to Assad’s aid

"These are fresh reinforcements being sent to help our comrades on the front in the north," said a Syrian army officer. Russia had already intervened with airstrikes at the weekend for the first time in eight years. According to activists, not only rebels but also civilians were killed. On Monday, the Kremlin reaffirmed its continued support for the Syrian government. "Of course we continue to support Bashar al-Assad. Accordingly, we are continuing our contacts and analyzing the situation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.