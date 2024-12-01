30 years of top quality Tyrolean Christmas trees

32,000 trees are harvested for Tyrolean customers

This year, the "Tyrolean Christmas tree producers" are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their association. 32,000 trees are harvested every year from local plantations covering a total of around 48 hectares. There are many arguments in favor of a Tyrolean tree: the short transport routes not only guarantee freshness, but also make the trees environmentally friendly companions for the Christmas season. They contribute to climate protection while they are still growing. One hectare of Christmas trees binds up to 140 tons of carbon dioxide in ten years and produces up to 100 tons of oxygen. Ten years of care go into a stately tree 1.80 meters tall.