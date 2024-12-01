Win vouchers
30 years of top quality Tyrolean Christmas trees
Every year, 32,000 trees are harvested for customers. To mark their anniversary, the Tyrolean Christmas tree producers are giving away 33 vouchers together with the "Krone" newspaper. So it's definitely worth taking part.
We associate Christmas trees with childhood memories, special Christmas stories and anticipation of the festive season. Whether small or large, bushy or elegant with long needles, Nordmann fir or blue spruce - tastes differ when it comes to choosing a Christmas tree. The more than 20 members of the "Tiroler Christbaumproduzenten" association are well aware of this.
32,000 trees are harvested for Tyrolean customers
This year, the "Tyrolean Christmas tree producers" are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their association. 32,000 trees are harvested every year from local plantations covering a total of around 48 hectares. There are many arguments in favor of a Tyrolean tree: the short transport routes not only guarantee freshness, but also make the trees environmentally friendly companions for the Christmas season. They contribute to climate protection while they are still growing. One hectare of Christmas trees binds up to 140 tons of carbon dioxide in ten years and produces up to 100 tons of oxygen. Ten years of care go into a stately tree 1.80 meters tall.
33 vouchers worth 30 euros each to be won
For many people, a Christmas tree is simply part of the Christmas tradition. We at the "Krone", together with the "Tyrolean Christmas tree producers", have also been cultivating a tradition for many years and are giving away vouchers for the purchase of a Tyrolean Naturburschen with the red bow. 33 vouchers worth 30 euros each are up for grabs this year for participants in our competition. E-mails received by the editorial team by Wednesday (4.12.) will be entered into the prize draw.
Enter by e-mail to: gewinntirol@krone.at with Christmas tree in the subject line. The winners will be notified in writing. IMPORTANT: Don't forget your address!
