Salvage of the Bayesian to begin in mid-January

The operation is due to begin around mid-January 2025. The ship is to be lifted from the seabed to the surface and secured on land within five weeks. The operation is very complex, as not only the 56-metre-long yacht but also the 72-metre-long mast must be salvaged intact. Consideration is being given to how the hull can be turned and brought into a horizontal position so that it can then be lifted with a crane. Balloons could be used to facilitate the ascent.