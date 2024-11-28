Klauß: “Brought the opponent back into the game!”

Matthias Seidl (Rapid captain): "We played a good game, we had the game under control, good phases of possession, we were active in counter-pressing. But we have to be careful on the counter-attack. We created a few chances and had a few shots, which is an improvement on the Tirol game. But after the goal we conceded it flattened out, there were a lot of interruptions, the flow of the game broke down and we didn't get into the action to create scoring chances."