Quotes on Rapids 1:1
Klauß: “Brought the opponent back into the game!”
You can read what people had to say after SK Rapid's clash with Shamrock Rovers HERE!
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "The first half was absolutely fine, that's exactly how we want to play soccer. The start to the second half was comfortable, drowsy, hesitant, not as we had planned. We thought nothing would happen anyway because we were so clearly superior. We brought the opponent back into the game, through our own fault."
Matthias Seidl (Rapid captain): "We played a good game, we had the game under control, good phases of possession, we were active in counter-pressing. But we have to be careful on the counter-attack. We created a few chances and had a few shots, which is an improvement on the Tirol game. But after the goal we conceded it flattened out, there were a lot of interruptions, the flow of the game broke down and we didn't get into the action to create scoring chances."
Nenad Cvetkovic (Rapid goalscorer): "It wasn't enough, we should have scored more goals. We created a lot of chances. We're not happy with the result, but we're still in a very good position to stay in the top eight. We had a very good first half, but we weren't at the same level in the second."
Guido Burgstaller (Rapid striker): "It looked good after the first half, it was a deserved lead, we controlled the game well. In the second half we were sleepy, we invited the opponent. We were imprecise, perhaps too unfocused, something that has often haunted us this season. We have to learn from that, because what we played in the second half is unnecessary and hurts. We gave away the points."
