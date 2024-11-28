Romania: Recount of votes ordered

Appeal to constitutional guardians

In view of the current considerable social tensions in the country between Georgescu's supporters and citizens with decidedly pro-Western views, both his opponent in the run-off election, the leader of the liberal-progressive reform party USR Elena Lasconi, and the new interim leader of the Liberals (PNL), Ilie Bolojan, appealed to the constitutional guardians the day before: The election and the votes cast must be respected, it would be a serious violation of democracy if people's votes were disregarded - "regardless of whether we like the election result or not", Lasconi said. For his part, the Liberal leader had urged the constitutional judges to rule with the "utmost sense of responsibility" in view of the deeply divided population.