"Makes sense"
Will the Ski World Cup start in Argentina in the future?
Will the Ski World Cup start in Argentina in the future? This option is currently being examined by those responsible, as most of the teams are in South America to prepare for the season anyway.
The discussions about the World Cup calendar and its impact on climate protection are ongoing. The FIS is now apparently thinking about starting the ski season in Argentina in future. In particular, the Argentinian ski region of Ushuaia, where many teams train in late summer, could become the venue for the start of the season. "It's obviously an issue and you have to look at it very carefully. It has potential," Swiss Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger is quoted as saying in the Swiss daily newspaper "Blick". "If you can exploit synergies and develop and use new markets, you should look into it," he adds.
Feller's travel hardships
The hardships of traveling are a thorn in the side of the ski stars. ÖSV ace Manuel Feller, for example, travels over 17,000 kilometers for the giant slalom in Beaver Creek (USA), only to fly back to Europe shortly afterwards for other races. "A huge effort," says Feller. His last few trips were also not without effort: between the two races in Sölden and Gurgl (the two locations are 15 minutes apart by car), he flew to Levi in Finland for a slalom.
"Super Ötztal kick-off" as an idea
Another idea, apart from a ski opener in Argentina, would be a "Super Ötztal Opener": First the giant slalom in Sölden and a week later the slalom in Gurgl. "That is an option. In any case, it is clear to me that the opening has to be further strengthened here," says Jakob Falkner, Managing Director of Bergbahnen Sölden, to "Blick".
Switzerland's Michelle Gisin can certainly imagine competing in Argentina. "The trip to Argentina is actually crazy. But if it feels like almost all the teams are already there, technical races could make perfect sense. Then it's more ecological to take advantage of this."
And Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann says: "We call our format the World Cup, and that's why we should hold World Cup races in as many parts of the world as possible. This is the only way our sport can grow."
It remains to be seen how the world federation intends to get to grips with the hardships of traveling in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.