Will the Ski World Cup start in Argentina in the future?

The discussions about the World Cup calendar and its impact on climate protection are ongoing. The FIS is now apparently thinking about starting the ski season in Argentina in future. In particular, the Argentinian ski region of Ushuaia, where many teams train in late summer, could become the venue for the start of the season. "It's obviously an issue and you have to look at it very carefully. It has potential," Swiss Ski Co-CEO Diego Züger is quoted as saying in the Swiss daily newspaper "Blick". "If you can exploit synergies and develop and use new markets, you should look into it," he adds.