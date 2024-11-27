Australia’s deadliest animal causes amazement

This is astonishing when you consider that around 180 species of shark and the infamous box jellyfish can be found off the coasts of Down Under. In addition, seven of the ten most venomous snake species in the world are found in Australia, most notably the inland taipan. The venom from a single bite could kill up to 200 people. However, an antivenom is now available for all dangerous snake species. In many places, underwater nets protect against sharks, which generally only very rarely attack humans.