Ex-Salzburg coach:
Two Austrians are the positive exception
Salzburg is not only a springboard for the big talents, but also for the coaches.Although most of them managed to take the next step, many are currently without a job.
Ralf Rangnick ushered in a new era at Salzburg with his appointment as sporting director in 2012. However, the club was not only a springboard for the players' future (international) careers. For the coaches, too, the Bulls were to serve as the next step into a better league. How are the former coaches currently doing? The "Krone" provides an overview:
- Roger Schmidt: After two years in the city of Mozart (double in 2014), he moved on to Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, Eindhoven and Benfica. After winning the 2023 title, he was sacked last August and is currently out of a job.
- Adi Hütter: After a double season, he went to Young Boys Bern, where he also became champion. He reached the semi-finals of the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018/19. After an unsuccessful tenure at Gladbach, he joined Monaco in 2023 and caused a sensation in the Champions League (on course for a top 8 finish) and in Ligue 1 as runner-up.
- Peter Zeidler: Hütter's successor had to leave in December 2015. He then worked at Sion, Sochaux and St. Gallen in Switzerland before taking over at Bochum last summer. He packed his bags again in October after seven defeats in the first eight games.
- Oscar Garcia: The Spaniard moved from Salzburg to Saint-Étienne (Fra). After spells at Olympiakos Piraeus, Celta Vigo and Stade Reims, he joined Leuven (Bel) in November. He was released there a few days ago.
- Marco Rose: After winning two doubles and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in 17/18, he moved to Gladbach, then Dortmund and then Leipzig. After 103 games, however, he is currently facing strong criticism and is anything but firmly in the saddle.
- Jesse Marsch: The US-American was promoted directly to Leipzig. There, however, it was over for him after 20 games. He also only lasted 37 games at Leeds United. He is currently Canada's national team coach.
- Matthias Jaissle: After three titles in two years, he followed the call of money and moved to Saudi club Al-Ahli. However, the 36-year-old's seventh place in the league is well below expectations.
- Gerhard Struber: The first Salzburg Bulls coach was sacked after around nine months in April 2024. He joined second-division club 1. FC Köln in the summer and, after a difficult phase at the beginning, is now fully in the promotion race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
