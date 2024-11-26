Feldkirch faces huge construction site

In order to protect the Montfort Bridge and therefore Feldkirch's city center from the dangers of a hundred-year flood, the bridge must be raised by around one and a half meters in order to be able to maintain a minimum distance of one meter - the so-called freeboard - between the flood level and the lower edge of the bridge even during floods. This will minimize the risk of blockages caused by floating debris. This requires extensive construction work and alternative routes. This spring, both a temporary bridge for car traffic and a separate temporary footbridge for pedestrians will be built. Demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new one will then begin in August. The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic by December 2026 at the latest.