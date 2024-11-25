Eleventh racing team
Fixed: General Motors joins Formula 1 in 2026!
After lengthy negotiations, Formula 1 has cleared the way for General Motors (GM) and its subsidiary Cadillac to join as the eleventh world championship team.
An agreement in principle has been reached with the US car manufacturer for a start in the racing series from 2026, the F1 organizers announced on Monday evening. Initially, Cadillac will be involved with its own racing team from 2026, with GM also building engines for the premier class of motorsport at a later date.
At the beginning of the year, the FIA had already spoken out in favor of the US project, which was initially led by ex-racing driver Michael Andretti. However, the current ten Formula 1 racing teams had long been fiercely opposed to another participant and did not want to share the revenue. As a result, the top management of Formula 1 initially opposed the plans for Andretti to join the team. The US judiciary announced an investigation into the decision.
Growth in the US market as a goal
However, now that General Motors has increased its interest and a new majority owner is behind the project, the Formula 1 management gave the green light after further discussions. For the hoped-for growth on the US market, the involvement of the car manufacturer would bring "additional value and interest in our sport", said Greg Maffei, head of Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.
Under Andretti's leadership, the new US project had expanded a racing factory in Silverstone, UK, and hired experienced personnel. Ferrari and Honda will be the main engine suppliers for the team from 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
