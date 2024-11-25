Fixed: General Motors joins Formula 1 in 2026!

At the beginning of the year, the FIA had already spoken out in favor of the US project, which was initially led by ex-racing driver Michael Andretti. However, the current ten Formula 1 racing teams had long been fiercely opposed to another participant and did not want to share the revenue. As a result, the top management of Formula 1 initially opposed the plans for Andretti to join the team. The US judiciary announced an investigation into the decision.