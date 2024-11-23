Wals secured 56th title in the club’s history at home

"Sensational time and time again"

In the freestyle round - the Salzburg team had won an outstanding six of the seven fights away from home - the record champion's 56th title in the 72nd league season followed. The young Cikel (who injured his knee), Ragginger and Huber all lost. But with the victories of Olympic silver medalist Matcharashvili, Itschakaev, Marchl and Muhamed Bektemirov, the title was secured with a 32:24, a total of 67:48. "It's always sensational. You don't realize from the outside what goes on all week and how much you invest," said a delighted Außerleitner about his sixth title as a coach, his 21st as an active player and coach. Head of Sport Florian Marchl agreed with him: "World class! We are also particularly proud of the success of our young players." The reward for the proud record-breaking champ's first ever title quadruple: the traditional club trip to Wagrain in mid-December.