GAK: Hot duel against Linz’s “twin”

The mental relief from the first league win against Wattens did us a lot of good, admits Didi Elsneg: "Because this topic was on everyone's mind." Of course he would like to be rid of the red lantern before the winter break: "But we're not going to give out a points plan. We have to continue to play as solidly as we have in the last three games, stable, compact and with good transitional moments. The boys and the new coaching team are doing that very well. There's incredible energy in there again!"