Pioneers want to empty the tanks against Asiago

The Pioneers Vorarlberg were unable to sweeten the retirement of veteran Patrick Spannring with a home win against Linz, losing narrowly 2-0 (0-1, 0-0, 0-1) to the Black Wings, only conceding the second goal in the final minute. As a result, the Ländle-Cracks once again failed to win two games in a row in the ICE Hockey League this season. "We got off to a bad start," said head coach Dylan Stanley, "and then unfortunately it took us a while to get into the right intensity."