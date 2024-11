What the action plan means for patients with Long Covid

Specifically, it is about those affected by post-infectious syndromes such as Long Covid or the particularly severe ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome). In addition to Covid, other pathogens can also trigger such diseases, e.g. the Epstein-Barr virus. The problem with such cases: Getting diagnoses alone is difficult and there is a lack of appropriate contact points or expertise to date. A "National Action Plan on Post-Acute Infectious Syndromes" should bring improvements in the future.