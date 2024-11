Teenager points gun at children in Vienna

Robbed the child's cell phone

The boy - aged between 13 and 16 - approached the children and created a restless atmosphere. When one of the trio finally took out his cell phone, the teenager is said to have suddenly pulled out a suspected handgun and demanded the cell phone from the boy. The child immediately handed the cell phone to the suspect, who immediately fled with it. According to the Vienna police, an immediate search has so far been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.