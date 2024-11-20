“I’m not a fan of exit clauses!”

Coach Gerald Scheiblehner has now been refused permission to play for Grasshopper Club Zürick. Would you do the same in the winter if offers came in from abroad or from Sturm?

We know that he has all the necessary skills to get the most out of it! If I can choose, he'll stay until the end of the season and beyond. We know that things often turn out differently in soccer. But we want to extend his contract as quickly as possible! But we are only Blau-Weiß Linz and have certain framework conditions.