Daughter had 2 surgeries
Influencer gave daughter drugs – for more followers
Allanah Alison from Australia shared the terrible medical history of her one-year-old daughter on social media - and gained more than a million followers. Now it came out: little Daisy was never ill. Her mother is said to have given her drugs to get attention.
Daisy has had to go through a lot in her young life. She was in hospital for months and had to endure two brain operations. Measures that were clearly not necessary: Because the mother is said to have deliberately caused the symptoms of the illness by administering benzodiazepines.
Mother shared heartbreaking videos of 'sick' daughter
The influencer had previously shared her everyday life with her allegedly seriously ill daughter on TikTok and Instagram. In one video, Allanah cut Daisy's hair to prepare her for her second surgery. "A baby's first haircut should be an unforgettable experience," the Queensland mom wrote on Instagram. "Daisy's first haircut was during her first brain surgery," she heartbreakingly explained, explaining that this time she wanted to keep a lock of her hair before the doctors shaved it off.
Allanah shared content like this on social media:
More than a million followers were touched by the stories the mother shared with her community on social networks. In order to cover the costs of the medical treatment, the family also asked for donations and collected a considerable amount. But then the structure of lies collapsed.
Some attentive nurses who saw the content noticed inconsistencies in the postings. Something was wrong with little Daisy's medical history - their suspicions eventually led to investigations. Elevated benzodiazepine levels were discovered in the baby's body, which are said to have triggered symptoms, as reported by "The Express Tribune".
Husband claims to have known nothing
A toxicology test finally confirmed the terrible suspicions. Child services took Daisy and the couple's other three children into their care. The infant is said to have already recovered well from her ordeal. Allanah's husband Brock Harris denies having anything to do with the abuse: "I had no idea what Allanah was doing to Daisy. I pushed for these operations because I thought they were necessary," he explained.
Munchausen's proxy syndrome suspected
There is now speculation on social media as to whether Allanah suffers from Munchausen's syndrome: People with this mental illness invent or manipulate symptoms of illness in people close to them. By taking special care of their supposedly ill loved ones, they want to gain attention and recognition.
Family influencers often cause criticism
Daisy's condition is said to have improved greatly in the meantime. She is "awake, sitting up, eating and behaving like a normal one-year-old child", according to media reports. However, the case has sparked a debate about family influencers and whether platforms should monitor such content more strictly. Only at the beginning of the year, a momfluencer from the USA who gave parenting advice on social media was convicted of child abuse. Ruby Franke had also put her offspring on public display for fame and popularity.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.