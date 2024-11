Helicopter operation: Driver (22) fell 200 meters

Woodworker rushed to help

The 22-year-old then plunged about 200 meters into the depths and rolled over several times. A woodworker witnessed the accident and immediately set the rescue chain in motion. He also provided first aid. A short time later, the Erlsberg volunteer fire department was on site - the driver was then taken to the DKH Schladming by the Christophorus 14 rescue helicopter. But she was lucky: the 22-year-old probably only suffered minor injuries.