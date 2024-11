Things could get tight for Graz drivers in future

This concept could cause a stir before the regional elections: a draft of the "Mobility Plan Graz 2040" (MP2040 for short) is currently circulating in the back rooms of Graz City Hall - which, according to the coalition, should pass the municipal council at the beginning of 2025. The "Krone" has received this secret 103-page paper from the Department of Transport Planning - and this much can already be revealed: Things could get pretty tight for motorists in the provincial capital in the next few years!