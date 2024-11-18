Leiter, who still works for the municipal police force in Bludenz, is also unconvinced by the proposals made by members of the government on the subject of security. "Essentially, Black-Blue is making a long commitment to the status quo, for which the federal government is largely responsible." The fact that the police profession needs to become more attractive has been the subject of discussion for years. "The recipe for this is apparently still missing, as the fundamental issue of pay is a federal matter and the scope for significant improvement on the part of the state is therefore relatively small."