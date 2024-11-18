How an autism diagnosis changed her life

Support from Rumer and Scout

Tallulah praises her older sisters Rumer and Scout for their support in coping with her diagnosis. "They've encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I'm more used to hiding," says the celebrity daughter. "They say: 'Hey, it's okay to pause for a moment and ask: Is this okay? What do I need in this moment? Am I overwhelmed?' That opened up a space for me to express myself, because I was afraid of being labeled high-maintenance or difficult."