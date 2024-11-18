Vorteilswelt
Tallulah Willis

How an autism diagnosis changed her life

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 17:00

Tallulah Willis revealed in March that a test had confirmed her neurodiversity. However, she says it took her time and effort to accept herself. The actress thought she was "lazy" before she received her autism diagnosis.

0 Kommentare

In an interview with the British "Hello" magazine, the 30-year-old revealed: "The first line that said: 'You are level one autistic' didn't feel real. I thought someone was going to take it away or invalidate it and tell me I was wrong, that I was lying and it wasn't true... I had to give myself a bit of grace first. I really believed these truths of the world, that I was less than, lazy, not functioning properly."

Letting go
The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis adds: "When I got my diagnosis, I thought: 'Can I let go of all this self-judgment now?' And yes, I just needed a different toolbox, but it took a minute. But it was definitely a joy to share."

Support from Rumer and Scout
Tallulah praises her older sisters Rumer and Scout for their support in coping with her diagnosis. "They've encouraged me to ask for what I need in situations where I'm more used to hiding," says the celebrity daughter. "They say: 'Hey, it's okay to pause for a moment and ask: Is this okay? What do I need in this moment? Am I overwhelmed?' That opened up a space for me to express myself, because I was afraid of being labeled high-maintenance or difficult."

