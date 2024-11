It was an election campaign with few topics that kept the parties and the electorate busy over the past few weeks. However, according to the new survey by "Steirerkrone" and ORF Styria, interest in posters, TV discussions and newspaper reports was high: 22% of those surveyed by Foresight stated that they were following the election campaign "very closely", while 33% declared themselves to be "fairly interested" in the messages of the people's representatives, which in recent weeks have mainly revolved around four major topics: the asylum issue, the Liezen lead hospital, the expansion of the A9 motorway and land consumption, not least after the severe storms.