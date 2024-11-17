Hot Milk: “There’s a new Oasis in the neighborhood”

Freedom to change

As is usual with younger bands from the rock and electric guitar sector, the bond with the fans is a very close one that works on an equal footing. This allows Hot Milk to be stylistically intangible. "It would be the worst thing if we repeated ourselves or if someone accused us of copying a recipe for success from ourselves. Life is interesting when you push and challenge yourself. It's also nice to see how you develop. Thank God we have a fanbase that knows and appreciates this and supports our changes. We couldn't run this band if we didn't give ourselves the freedom to change." Hot Milk are aware that bands are discovered differently today. "And visually. Thanks to TikTok and the like, it often happens that kids put the bands on the bus on silent and first watch a video and then decide whether they want to listen to them. This is a new dimension in the music business that is not irrelevant for younger bands."