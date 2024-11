Xiaomi Watch 2: How good is the bargain watch?

Xiaomi presented its Watch 2 for the first time at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The Android smartwatch has recently been available in a new, more elegant version with a titanium case and white - in our opinion, more of a sand or beige - strap, as well as additional functions. The latter should also be available in the previous versions with an aluminum alloy and plastic strap in either black or white via an update, but will not be available to all users.