Trump’s promises could come back to haunt him

Tax exemption for tips and overtime

Numerous tax breaks that Trump passed during his first term of office will not expire until next year. Trump wants to extend these tax breaks - for example on income tax. He has also held out the prospect of further reducing corporation tax. One of his best-known campaign promises is the tax exemption for tips and overtime. The salaries of employees in the service industry are often so low that tips make up the majority of their pay. The Republican has also promised that seniors will no longer have to pay taxes on their monthly retirement benefits.