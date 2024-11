Prinz messes up the coronation as winter king

Everything was actually set: A win in the derby against Lenzing would have been enough for a big party in Regau - then coach Robert Engl and his very young players would have clinched the fall championship title in the 2nd class south. But in soccer, things sometimes turn out differently than you think: Regau led 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Matej Andrijevic, but then derby opponents ATSV Lenzing woke up and put four more goals past the hosts.