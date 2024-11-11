Beach volleyball
Big castling! Horst and Hörl go their separate ways
Austrian beach volleyball has undergone a major shake-up after the Olympic season. The two Paris participants Alexander Horst and Julian Hörl are going their separate ways, as are - already announced - Moritz Pristauz and Robin Seidl. Of the top domestic players, only the two 20-year-old ÖVV youngsters Tim Berger and Timo Hammarberg will remain together.
The evaluation after the unsuccessful Games in Paris has already led to a major partner carousel with a view to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. "We want to fight for top placings at the 2028 Olympic Games with two strong teams," explained ÖVV men's head coach Martin Olejnak.
Horst, runner-up at the 2017 World Championships, will play with Laurenz Leitner in future. His former partner Julian Hörl will continue his career with Moritz Pristauz. His previous partner Seidl is moving from Vienna to the Klagenfurt performance center, but it remains to be seen with whom he will compete in the future.
Horst: "I don't do things by halves"
The 42-year-old Horst is full of energy ahead of the start with the 24-year-old Leitner. "I don't do things by halves, I'm going to go all out. There are world championships in Australia in November and I want to be there," explained the veteran. Hörl will start training together with Pristauz, who is on his way back from a knee injury, in December. "The time with Alex was very instructive, I certainly took a step forward," he summed up the three years together with Horst.
The other ÖVV pairings are Philipp Waller/Christoph Dressler, Mathias Seiser/Laurenc Grössig, Moritz Kindl/Paul Pascariuc and Berger/Hammarberg. The latter have shown their potential by winning medals at the European and World Championships and want to break into the world elite together. "I'm incredibly happy that we can continue as a team. We have the same style of play and get on extremely well. It just fits, I'm happy to be able to continue what we started," explained Berger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.