Big castling! Horst and Hörl go their separate ways

Horst: "I don't do things by halves"

The 42-year-old Horst is full of energy ahead of the start with the 24-year-old Leitner. "I don't do things by halves, I'm going to go all out. There are world championships in Australia in November and I want to be there," explained the veteran. Hörl will start training together with Pristauz, who is on his way back from a knee injury, in December. "The time with Alex was very instructive, I certainly took a step forward," he summed up the three years together with Horst.