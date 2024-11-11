Italy tests biocomputer with brain cells

Computers made from biological material

The new biocomputers will be able to guarantee enormous performance at very low energy costs. "Future computers will no longer be made of silicon, but of biological material. They will be structured in such a way that they resemble the synapses of the human brain. At this point, we don't yet know how these machines will behave in terms of self-awareness. In a few years' time, people will have to grapple with the concept of artificial self-awareness. Because there are many ethical questions associated with this," Anastasio, President of the MinErmes association, told APA.