Injured in a fall – will the ÖSV lady still start?

Stock celebrates her World Cup debut in the far north

The new season also kicks off for the men's and women's slalom in Levi (FIN) next weekend. In addition to Hörhager, Natalie Falch, Kathrin Stock and Maja Waroschitz won the women's internal qualification runs on the Pitztal Glacier and secured the last starting places for the slalom opener in the far north. This is Stock's World Cup debut.