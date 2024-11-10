Bundestag: no power to dissolve itself

Although his government, which now only consists of the SPD and the Greens, no longer has a majority in the Bundestag, Scholz is sitting relatively well in the saddle. In Germany, a chancellor can only be removed from office by electing a successor with an absolute majority - or by the incumbent head of government himself calling a vote of confidence and losing it. This is also the only way to hold early elections. The Bundestag does not have the power to dissolve itself.