Brutal verdict: “He’s just not up to it!”

"He's not ready yet"

"Norris just isn't up to it when I measure him against Verstappen," says 76-year-old Irishman Eddie Jordan in his podcast "Formula for Success", passing harsh judgment on the 24-year-old. "He's not ready yet, neither at the start nor in defending a pole position for the first corner. His speed is undisputed for me. But when I listen to myself, I can't find a shred of conviction that Norris could do something like Max Verstappen did in Brazil on November 3rd. I'm sorry, but there's nothing there."