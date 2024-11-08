Ex-racing driver clear
Brutal verdict: “He’s just not up to it!”
"He's just not up to it!" This is the brutal verdict of former Formula 1 racing team owner and ex-racing driver Eddie Jordan on Lando Norris.
Norris was able to make the World Championship battle with Max Verstappen exciting once again, but since the Brazilian GP, the McLaren driver has only mathematical chances of knocking Verstappen off the throne.
Norris even started from pole position in São Paulo - in the end, he only finished sixth. Verstappen, on the other hand, was in a league of his own in difficult conditions and triumphed from 17th on the grid. 62 points separate Norris and Verstappen with three races and a sprint race to go. Ideally, a total of 86 points are still up for grabs.
"He's not ready yet"
"Norris just isn't up to it when I measure him against Verstappen," says 76-year-old Irishman Eddie Jordan in his podcast "Formula for Success", passing harsh judgment on the 24-year-old. "He's not ready yet, neither at the start nor in defending a pole position for the first corner. His speed is undisputed for me. But when I listen to myself, I can't find a shred of conviction that Norris could do something like Max Verstappen did in Brazil on November 3rd. I'm sorry, but there's nothing there."
Lando Norris has started from the front eight times in his career, but has only won the race twice (Zandvoort and Singapore).
Jordan continued: "Next winter, Lando needs to take a long look in the mirror and say to himself - if I want to be world champion, then I need to learn a lot from this 2024 season, I need to tap into what it means from the videos, what toughness, resilience and the will to win are. Because, sorry, but at the moment Norris doesn't have that."
The next Formula 1 race will take place in Las Vegas on November 24.
