Picasso, Warhol and great Carinthian artists

Private collection in five themed rooms

The treasures with many major works and a collective "wow effect" that Horten has brought together over the decades to form one of the most important private collections in Austria can also be seen in five themed rooms in the kärnten.museum. Here you are in the illustrious company of paintings, sculptures and works of artisanry, which include everything from Picasso and Chagall to pop art icon Warhol and Austria's superstar Erwin Wurm and also provide insights into the life of an important collector - from 8. 11. to 6. 4. at kärnten.museum