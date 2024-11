The line-up: How Salzburg start at Feyenoord

"A soccer temple, the biggest stadium in the Netherlands!"

After the 0:4 start against Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord booked six points against Girona (3:2) and Benfica (3:1) on their premier class account, while Salzburg have a clean sheet after three games - and a disastrous goal difference of 0:9. Things are not looking much rosier in the league for the former Austrian serial champions either. They have failed to score in four of their last six league games and have picked up just 9 points out of a possible 18 - most recently they were almost relieved with a 0-0 home draw against bottom club GAK. Feyenoord, on the other hand, have won seven of their last nine competitive matches (one draw, one defeat). The current fourth-placed team in the Eredivisie are waiting with a broad chest.