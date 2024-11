ÖSV hopeful makes his speed comeback in Canada

As in the previous year, the red-white-red downhill hopefuls will prepare for the start of the season in the ski resort of Nakiska, a good 75 minutes west of Calgary at the entrance to the Rocky Mountains. "We have perfect conditions there and already have a compact artificial snow slope on which, ideally, training runs of more than one minute are possible," enthuses the 21-year-old Schwarzenberger, who wants to get back on track after suffering a torn cruciate ligament at the end of December 2023.