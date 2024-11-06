Trump victory in the USA
Seinitz: “Hits Austria’s economy very hard”
In an interview with Kurt Seinitz, Krone foreign policy journalist, one thing becomes clear: Donald Trump's victory could hit Austria's economy hard. Seinitz warns: "Europe has been asleep. Austria must now roll up its sleeves to quickly prepare for possible economic consequences."
But how realistic is that, given a window of just two months until Donald Trump is inaugurated as US President? Seinitz says: "No, two months is not enough. Now is the time to wake up and act." With Trump's return, an aggressive customs policy could also return to the USA. Seinitz explains: "Trump will probably come with tariffs, i.e. tariffs." This would be a hard blow for Austria, which is already struggling with a crisis in its public finances. "The Trump presidency will hit us in Austria very hard economically," Seinitz continued. "No matter how the EU reacts: If it strikes back, it will only get more expensive for us."
US deregulation: a red carpet for investors
While Trump could "roll out a red carpet" for investors in the USA, Seinitz does not see any major opportunities for benefits for the domestic economy: "I don't believe in it. The biggest hurdle will simply be customs policy." Companies from Germany and perhaps soon also from Austria could follow suit and move to the USA to escape the impending trade barriers. Kurt Seinitz makes it clear: "The Trump presidency could lead to massive economic problems for Austria and political leaders should recognize the urgency of the situation. "We must not miss this opportunity to wake up now," warns Seinitz. Europe's passive stance in recent years could now prove costly for Austria - time to act is urgently needed.
