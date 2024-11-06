Seinitz: “Hits Austria’s economy very hard”

But how realistic is that, given a window of just two months until Donald Trump is inaugurated as US President? Seinitz says: "No, two months is not enough. Now is the time to wake up and act." With Trump's return, an aggressive customs policy could also return to the USA. Seinitz explains: "Trump will probably come with tariffs, i.e. tariffs." This would be a hard blow for Austria, which is already struggling with a crisis in its public finances. "The Trump presidency will hit us in Austria very hard economically," Seinitz continued. "No matter how the EU reacts: If it strikes back, it will only get more expensive for us."