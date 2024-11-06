Egisto Ott in the trial: “We use other sources”

Pictures of persons providing information in the U Committee to Ott

"It's just about names," says Bischof. And about pictures. Specifically about the violation of official secrecy and breaches of data protection regulations. In addition to Egisto Ott, the former FPÖ politician Hans-Jörg Jenewein is also on trial. According to the public prosecutor, the 50-year-old, who is also accused of illegally possessing brass knuckles, is said to have forwarded images from the BVT and Ibiza committees to Chief Inspector Ott and a journalist. "I didn't want to harm anyone," says Jenewein. The meeting of a parliamentary sub-committee would be broadcast in a media room anyway. According to the chat log, he replied to the journalist's request for photos at the time: "It's completely illegal what I'm doing".