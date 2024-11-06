Take part now
With the “crown” to the final against Slovenia
We are back in the race! With the clear and thrilling home victories in Linz against Kazakhstan (4:0) and Norway (5:1), Austria's national soccer team has made an impressive comeback in the race for group victory in the Nations League. You can travel with the "crown" to the last ÖFB match of the year against Slovenia.
The final two games on November 14 in Kazakhstan and then on November 17 (18:00) in Vienna against Slovenia will decide the outcome. The Austrians learned that the Slovenians are a tough nut to crack in the away duel in Ljubljana, where they drew 1-1 with star striker Benjamin Sesko & Co. But Austria's fans can justifiably hope that things will be different in Vienna's Prater.
"This is the best national team Austria has ever had. We will do everything we can to finish our group in first place"
Marko Arnautovic
For team boss Ralf Rangnick, it is clear that Austria's performances are now "not just a flight of fancy", but the result of constant development. "With the clear goal of making it to the 2026 World Cup." It would be the - long-awaited - first World Cup participation since 1998.
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 85x2 tickets for the grand final in the Ernst Happel Stadium against the Slovenians. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the draw. The closing date for entries is November 12, 09:00.
