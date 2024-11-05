Premiere League club scouted at the Carinthian derby

Ben Bobzien (21) is also on the right track - and not just because of his penalty double in the derby. With six goals, he is also third in the scoring charts. "Ben is technically very good, fast - and with his age, he already has the courage to take responsibility for penalties!", praises Pacult and says of the Mainz loanee: "If he continues like this, he has what it takes to play in the German Bundesliga!" And Karajica emphasizes: "It's cool that we've conjured up another difference-maker!"