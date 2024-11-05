Bobzien is praised
Premiere League club scouted at the Carinthian derby
The Carinthian Bundesliga derby saw an influx of scouts from Europe's top leagues. What does Austria Klagenfurt's big boss Zeljko Karajica think about his shooting star Ben Bobzien? And what coach Peter Pacult has to say about a possible contract extension. .
Only one point separates Klagenfurt from the top 6 - the 2:1 derby triumph also made a big difference in the table! "15 points after eleven games - anyone would have signed this result at the start," says sporting director Günther Gorenzel, but emphasizes: "I'm happy, but I can put the win in perspective. It was hard-fought - we have to keep our feet on the ground!"
"Pacult is a club icon"
Of course, coach Peter Pacult - who is once again praised to the skies by shareholder Zeljko Karajica - is also responsible for this. "He is a club icon. I hope he stays with us for another year or two in retirement," grins the big boss when asked about extending the 65-year-old's contract. To which Pacult coolly emphasizes: "It's been a good journey so far! Let's see if we can continue."
Ben Bobzien (21) is also on the right track - and not just because of his penalty double in the derby. With six goals, he is also third in the scoring charts. "Ben is technically very good, fast - and with his age, he already has the courage to take responsibility for penalties!", praises Pacult and says of the Mainz loanee: "If he continues like this, he has what it takes to play in the German Bundesliga!" And Karajica emphasizes: "It's cool that we've conjured up another difference-maker!"
Lots of top league scouts in the stands
It's quite possible that Bobzien was also under observation! Because lots of international scouts were sitting in the stands in Klagenfurt. One each from Serie A and Serie B as well as two from German second division clubs. Premier League clubs were also there - including Nottingham Forest. Andy Irving proved that you can make it from Klagenfurt to England with his move to West Ham.
