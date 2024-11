What’s changing for Amazon shoppers this Christmas

What to give as a present? Many of us will be faced with this question in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas - and are therefore turning to Amazon for help. With a market share of twelve percent (excluding Marketplace), the US retail giant remains the undisputed number one online retailer, according to data from RegioData Research. A further 17 percent is attributable to its own marketplace. The Otto Group and fashion retailer Zalando follow a long way behind in second and third place with a share of five and four percent of domestic online retail respectively.