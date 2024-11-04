Sexy jungle fumble
Emily Ratajkowski gives Jennifer Lopez a run for her money
Jennifer Lopez's appearance in a Versace jungle dress at the Grammys has long been legendary. But now Emily Ratajkowski is giving the Latina a run for her money with her interpretation of the hot look.
Jennifer Lopez went down in history with her performance in a very revealing dress with a jungle print at the Grammys in 2000.
So much so that she even dared to do it again in 2019 and floated down the catwalk in a similar model for Versace.
Ratajkowski gives J.Lo a run for her money
However, the hot jungle fumble doesn't just suit J.Lo. Emily Ratajkowski, who is currently causing quite a stir on Instagram, proves this.
For a recent series of pictures, the model beauty slipped into a gossamer piece of fabric that looks almost identical to the Latina's cult dress. And is giving the 55-year-old a run for her money.
"Emily from the Block"
Like the original, Ratajkowski's dress is green, covered in a jungle print and quite transparent in most places. A very low neckline that reaches well below the belly button adds plenty of sex appeal.
One thing is certain: this look reveals more than it conceals! And fittingly, Ratajkowski commented on her post with the words: "No limits, all dreams."
It almost goes without saying that fans will gasp at these shots. Just as it is clear that the 33-year-old can easily stand up to comparison with the Latina.
"Emily from the Block" is therefore not the only fan comment next to the pictures - a reference to J.Lo's hit "Jenny from the Block".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
