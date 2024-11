Burgenlanders are out of luck when it comes to health with their beautiful but board-living expanses. According to a study by the Spanish University of Navarra, flatlanders like them are more at risk than those living at altitudes between 457 and 2297 meters above sea level. They have a lower risk of obesity, the unhealthy combination of high blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels and too much abdominal fat. The reason: everyday life and physical activity at altitude are known to have a positive effect on heart and lung function, regardless of the genetic background of the study participants.