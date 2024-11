Why the national green zone must not be allowed to die

For over 45 years, Vorarlberg's green zone has protected the landscape from uncontrolled development. As a result of the expansive building development in the 1960s, it became clear relatively early on that a control element was needed to steer the uncontrolled growth of building into regulated channels. "The Landesgrünzone was introduced in 1977 as an emergency brake, as open spaces were being lost far too quickly," explains nature conservation advocate Katharina Lins. This protection zone was a milestone that helped to curb urban sprawl and secure large contiguous open spaces.