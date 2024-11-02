Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Lake Wörthersee

A Halloween prank costs the municipality a lot

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 18:45

Unknown persons dyed fountains in Pörtschach poison green. The same perpetrators may have struck once before. The municipality now has to pay for cleaning costs.

0 Kommentare

Unknown persons caused a stir in the Wörthersee community of Pörtschach on Saturday morning with a supposedly belated Halloween prank. They dyed the fountain at the eastern entrance to the village poisonous green.

Regional chemist was called in
"We only noticed it ourselves on Saturday morning," says Mayor Silvia Häusl-Benz. And the local authority immediately called the state chemist. They are now investigating whether it is an environmentally harmful substance or just conventional food coloring.

But the poisonous green fountain is not an isolated case in Pörtschach. Only in the summer months, the Mühlbach stream in the town center was dyed the same color. "At the time, it was a harmless substance," said the mayor in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, who is annoyed by this act of vandalism. After all, the fountain is municipal property and would now have to be cleaned. "This results in unnecessary costs that must now be borne by all municipal citizens."

Zitat Icon

It's a shame that people don't take into account the costs that have to be borne by everyone.

Silvia Häusl-Benz, Bürgermeisterin von Pörtschach

Häusl-Benz therefore has an appeal to the perpetrators: "Municipal property should be treated in the same way as your own belongings at home!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf