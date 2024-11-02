A Halloween prank costs the municipality a lot

But the poisonous green fountain is not an isolated case in Pörtschach. Only in the summer months, the Mühlbach stream in the town center was dyed the same color. "At the time, it was a harmless substance," said the mayor in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, who is annoyed by this act of vandalism. After all, the fountain is municipal property and would now have to be cleaned. "This results in unnecessary costs that must now be borne by all municipal citizens."