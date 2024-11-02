Social worker: “The scratching starts from the age of 12”

"Cat scratched my school bag"

However, the two social workers are usually approached by teachers who notice, for example, that a child constantly comes into the classroom without a snack and with clothes that are too small or even turns up without a school bag. Hönlinger and Großschartner then try to find out why. It's not that easy because the children are embarrassed, says the 45-year-old. Out of shame, they might claim that their cat has scratched their school bag, for example.