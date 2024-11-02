Everyday life in schools
Social worker: “The scratching starts from the age of 12”
Children who hurt themselves or don't have a school bag because their parents are poor and primary school pupils who struggle with motor skills such as climbing stairs because they spend so much time on their cell phones - two social workers talk about their work in Austria's schools.
Stefan Hönlinger (53) and Anita Großschartner (45) are bombarded with problems all day long, and in exceptional cases, even a tear may flow at the end of the day. For example, when a child tearfully says: "My dad died in an accident at the weekend." Nevertheless, they enjoy their job. "Because we can make a difference," says Hönlinger.
The two are school social workers in Steyr. They are assigned to a primary or secondary school every day and are the first point of contact for children, teachers and parents. "When I tell primary school children that I'm a social worker, they naturally think: what's that?" says Großschartner. The 45-year-old then explains to the six to ten-year-olds: "It's about feelings. For example, do you sometimes feel sad or angry? Then you can come to us."
"Cat scratched my school bag"
However, the two social workers are usually approached by teachers who notice, for example, that a child constantly comes into the classroom without a snack and with clothes that are too small or even turns up without a school bag. Hönlinger and Großschartner then try to find out why. It's not that easy because the children are embarrassed, says the 45-year-old. Out of shame, they might claim that their cat has scratched their school bag, for example.
In reality, such cases are usually caused by the parents' money problems. "We try to help the children to express what is bothering them," explains Hönlinger. "We also approach the parents." Recently, for example, the 53-year-old helped a family to apply for social benefits and thus alleviate their financial hardship.
Some primary school children already have problems handling scissors or even climbing stairs. You simply notice that they don't spend as much time in the playground.
Children have problems climbing stairs
There are a total of 62 full-time positions for school social workers in Upper Austria. This is not enough to provide comprehensive support; the social workers are present at around 250 out of 800 compulsory schools. The problems are diverse, but one trend is recognizable: "The stress in families has increased," says Hönlinger. In addition to inflation, this is partly due to the Covid pandemic and the ubiquitous smartphone.
"Motor skills are suffering as a result," says Großschartner. "Some primary school children already have problems using scissors or even climbing stairs. You can just tell that they don't spend as much time in the playground." Children are also finding it increasingly difficult to resolve disputes. This is because the virtual world of cell phones means they have less practice with real social contacts.
Why teenagers scratch themselves
For older children, there is also the issue of self-harm. "Scratching starts from the age of twelve, and is more common among girls than boys - either to attract attention or to fit in or because of psychological problems," says Hönlinger.
School social work is painstakingly piecemeal; often the closer you look, the more problems the children have. Not all of them can be solved - but many can: "I once had a boy who played competitive sport," says Großschartner. "His coach told him he had to lose weight for a certain weight class, so the child starved himself. We called in the parents and a doctor and resolved the matter that way."
