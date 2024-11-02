Mom sounds the alarm
Bus: Trouble in the Tullnerfeld
Far away from home, children have to get off the bus on a busy road. NÖVOG explains why and promises improvements from November 11.
A mother is up in arms about the Zwentendorf-Neudürnrohr school bus route on line 444. Some drivers on the line from the primary and secondary school let the children off at a bus stop that is not only 1.3 kilometers away from their home, but also on a busy road with no sidewalk.
Worried mom caught the bus
"My six-year-old wanted to take the bus from school, but I had to ask the bus driver if he would stop at the bus stop. The driver was very rude, slammed the door in my face and drove off. At this point, I didn't know whether my son could get off at the right bus stop and followed the bus because my son has neither a cell phone nor a watch," the nurse angrily told the Krone.
A few days later, there was no bus at all to the safe bus stop nearby. Telephone inquiries brought nothing, inquiries by email were not answered, the mother explains. She is convinced: "The bus could pass by our estate without any problems. It would be a detour of just a few minutes."
"Improvement" from November 11
"As far as the driver's behavior is concerned, we are taking the tip very seriously," responds NÖVOG spokesperson Jürgen Pogadl. With regard to bus route 444, he explains that this was planned when the only passable detour route between Tulln and Zwentendorf was via Rust, Moosbierbaum, Trasdorf station and Dürnrohr due to the flooding. "Other roads that would have made improvements possible were unfortunately only opened shortly before the timetable came into force on October 21. Of course, we are constantly making improvements: The Neudürnrohr Sackgasse stop is planned on the detour of route 444 in both directions from November 11," Pogadl gives an outlook.
