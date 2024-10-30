The coach-mine effect in the Salzburg League

In the current season, there have been three changes in 13 rounds in the fourth division. After two games each, Puch are still undefeated under Heimo Pfeifenberger (four points), while new SAK coach Florian Königseder (one point) recently scored against him for the first time. And then said: "I feel a lot of fresh wind, the team is accepting what I want." Of course, the remaining draw with Bramberg away and Seekirchen does not mean well for him. "But I'm aware of that. All that's left this year is bonus points."