Lower league soccer
The coach-mine effect in the Salzburg League
Coach Mario Lapkalo of Salzburg League dominator Seekirchen is someone who should know: "Football is more about the mind than I often wanted to believe." In this respect, a change of coach can also release energy in the players. But does it do that in the Salzburg League?
In the current season, there have been three changes in 13 rounds in the fourth division. After two games each, Puch are still undefeated under Heimo Pfeifenberger (four points), while new SAK coach Florian Königseder (one point) recently scored against him for the first time. And then said: "I feel a lot of fresh wind, the team is accepting what I want." Of course, the remaining draw with Bramberg away and Seekirchen does not mean well for him. "But I'm aware of that. All that's left this year is bonus points."
Surprise win followed a negative streak
Meanwhile, Hans Hajek started his interim tenure at promoted Neumarkt with a surprise win against Hallein - before suffering seven defeats without scoring a goal. However, it was already clear in the summer that the odds were stacked against the Wallers. It was not for nothing that the coach and sporting director announced a change for the winter.
Almost as good as last season
Bürmoos changed coaches right at the start of the season when the new Puch "co" Daniel Buhacek threw in the towel. Under his successor Ivan Dragicevic, the team has one point less after 14 games (since Wednesday) than last year, when they had 21 points at the same time. Back then, the team spent the winter in fifth place.
The current points tally is due to the fact that they managed a 4:1 win in Hallwang at the start of the 14th round, even without the goalkeeper Ugrinovic. In foggy conditions, Jung used a wonderful long-range volley to make it 1:0 before Höller set the course for victory at the break with a close-range header. After the visitors had missed out on the preliminary decision, Radivoje Janjic scored the final goal after a double pass. In the final stages, a deflected Probst shot decided the game and Joker Almofashi made everything clear in the follow-up.
Here's what happens next
On Thursday, Pfeifenberger's coaching line-up with Puch will be put to the test against the strong Hallein side, Seekirchen will welcome Thalgau and Neumarkt will face Anif. The remainder of the round follows on Sunday.
