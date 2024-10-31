Shortage of doctors during the fall vacations causes displeasure

Full outpatient clinics at Oberwart Clinic

The current shortage of doctors is also clearly noticeable in the acute coordination department of Gesundheit Burgenland and at Oberwart Clinic. When asked, Gesundheit Burgenland reports that the waiting areas are currently full, with an increase in patients particularly noticeable at Oberwart Clinic. A fact that not only affects the autumn vacations, but was also noticeable during other vacation periods. Many patients would visit the outpatient clinics who would actually be cases for the general practitioner. The only doctor on duty, however, says: "I try to overfill my care remit and don't turn any patients away. Everything else is a matter for the Medical Association and the regional health insurance fund."