Mushroom picker attack: bear identified

Since the return of the bear to Trentino with the "Life Ursus" project, there have also been other attacks on humans. Trentino recently approved a draft law aimed at curbing the bear population. The bill provides for the possibility of killing up to eight animals per year. According to the latest estimates, there are more than 100 bears in the area. Animal rights activists have repeatedly called for people to be made more aware of wild animals or for wildlife corridors to be set up. The Italian Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin had campaigned for a sterilization campaign for the bears.