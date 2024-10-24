Superstar Amoako Boafo at the Belvedere in Vienna!

His international rise was a lightning career: Amoako Boafo from the West African country of Ghana was a newcomer when he moved from his home town of Accra to Vienna in 2013 and studied painting here for five years at the Academy of Fine Arts. Nobody knew the charming young black man. But he immediately attracted everyone's attention. Partly because he painted with his fingers instead of brushes to give his black portraits dramatic expressiveness, his energetic paintings were awarded the Vienna Walter Koschatzky Prize in 2017 and then the STRABAG Prize. At Dorotheum, one painting fetched 120,000 euros. His work "The Lemon Bathing Suit" is acquired by a Londoner for €813,000 at a Phillips auction.