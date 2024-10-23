Negative EIA for further Asamer clearing

Gravel extraction missed

In addition to the controversial company construction area next door, where the clearing should never have taken place according to the audit by the Federal Audit Office, there is another reason for the negative decision, according to the ORF: 4.5 million tons of gravel could have been extracted from Ehrenfeld II after the clearing. This was not done. The decision states that it is incomprehensible that the same gravel works is now applying for gravel extraction right next to it.